1 on 1: I became an artiste by accident, I wear ladies clothes – Lord Paper

He shared several interesting facts about his personality and experiences in the industry.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Talk of controversy and the one guy on the Ghanaian music scene who has had his fair share is none other than Lord Paper who was on set for our 1 on 1 interview session.

The ‘Dzigbordi’ crooner shared several interesting facts about his personality and experiences in the industry.

He recounted how the critics of his ‘Ewurama’ video have now turned out to be some of his most cherished fans since the release of his latest jam, ‘Asabone’ which features the viral sensation, Bosom P Yung.

He also surprisingly admitted that he doesn’t have any fashion style influences and that he simply puts on what comes to mind.

As at the time of the interview he stated, ” They call me Kweku Stylish because when growing up, the way you dey shadda I no go shadda like that but e go be.

I can wear whatever. I can wear girls, female clothes…This is or the ladies (referring to the shirt he wore for this interview)”.

On his aspirations as an artiste, he confessed, “My friends were the actual artistes. I became an artiste by accident when I playfully recorded a love song for a girl but my friends liked it when they heard and that’s where it all began”.

