1 On 1: Celestine Donkor recounts worst day on stage at 3 Music Awards nominees Announcement event

She spewed a lot of wisdom and revelations about herself, family, ministry and future prospects.

One of Ghana Gospel’s most cherished queens, Celestine Donkor, passed through the studios of Ghanmusic.com for an exclusive 1 on 1 interview session recently.

She spewed a lot of wisdom and revelations about herself, family, ministry and future prospects.

Being nominated for the upcoming 3 Music awards and having had the privilege of performing on the night of the nominees announcement, she disclosed that her worst delivery on stage since the start of her blossoming career was on that day.

Celestine’s displeasure was based on the fact that she was experiencing poor sound management while on stage ministering.

It distracted her till she had to stop singing, prompt the organisers in the middle of her act, have the issue rectified, before she continued with her delivery.

Find out this and more in our time spent with multiple hit-making music minstrel below:

