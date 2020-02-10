1 On 1

1 on 1: Kuami Eugene hints on exiting Lynx Entertainment

His recent music video, Birthday, has been uploaded unto Dreamwide YouTube channel rather than Lynx' channel.

Africa’s ‘Rockstar’ Kuami Eugene has opened up on several issues surrounding his personal life and artistry on Ghanamusic’s 1 on 1 interview session.

He revealed that his unique element for a successful studio session, surprisingly, is his mom. He loves recording and is at ease when his mom is around. Interesting right?

You should have seen his creative outburst when he was put on the spot to freestyle a heartfelt letter of love to his mum.

On his relationship with label mate KiDi, he disclosed that they were cool friends but not always in each other’s businesses as is expected.

“We actually live in the same house. Each of us could be in our rooms for about a week without seeing each other”, he admitted.

Kuami, however, hinted that he could be exiting Lynx Entertainment soon as Ghana Music has monitored how his recent music video titled, Birthday has been uploaded unto Dreamwide YouTube channel rather than the usual Lynx Entertainment channel.

He clarified that people always take his stuff and upload unto their channels and this case wasn’t any different.

“Nobody is going to die at Lynx, boys will marry and go and want to live independent lives and all that”, he concluded.

