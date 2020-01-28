1 On 1
1 On 1: Marvin Brooks recalls accident with footballer KPB
Get to know who Marvin Brooks is
German-born Ghanaian musician Marvin Brooks is on a mission to instil his music on the music listener in his native Ghana.
Marvin Brooks revealed how he started his music career, his friendship with Kevin Prince Boateng and how his father’s substance abuse affected his early years in this interview.
