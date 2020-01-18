I'm trying to bring the 90's back into this era – Bosom P-Yung

Newest social media viral sensation, Ofori Prince, aka Bosom P-Yung, in an exclusive 1 on 1 interview session with Ghanamusic.com has explained the heartbreak story that inspired his ‘Attaa Adwoa’ hit single among other personal revelations.

He announced the name of his newly found fanbase as ‘Abosomfuor’ and further gave insight into his choice of a showbiz name, Bosom, which literally translates as a ‘lesser god’ or ‘idol’.

Interestingly, he narrated this by beginning from a scripture in the Bible which details the beginning of creation.

“I like to do shocking things. I got my name from the Bible. You know where it says that In the beginning God created Man in His own image… in His own image… so that means God created gods so we are gods”, he explained.

On his fashion style influences that directly links up with his invented genre, Traditional Trap, he revealed,” I’m trying to bring the 90’s back into this era”.

It’s the sole reason why you would hear and feel a nostalgic blend of a typical highlife vibe with a hiplife flair cemented on a modern day trappy Hip Hop groove when you listen to ‘Attaa Adwoa’

Watch full interview below:

