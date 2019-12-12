1 on 1: My songs are not about sex but love – Ms Forson

Black Avenue Musik signed act, Ms Forson, has revealed in a 1 on 1 interview with Ghanamusic.com that her songs are not about sex as people think but instead relationships which include sex.

The ‘Wo Be Su’ and ‘Libido’ crooner defended her style or pattern of music as befitting for a romantic time with your partner rather than just the magnification of sex between acquaintances.

My songs such as Libido are not based on sex, just love songs for lovers. Relationships and being in love with someone all involve sex so if I’m singing a love song and it’s all related so sex, I think it’s fine.

If you are with your lover, you should be able to communicate with him or her that you love him or her”, Ms Forson narrated.

She further described her most difficult scene while shooting her ‘Wo Be Su’ audiovisual as the part where comedian DKB had to unzip.

Ms Forson got straight to the point and opened up to us concerning her favourite sex position- doggy style and her favourite turn-on being muscles.

This and several other shocking revelations she made in the interview below;

