2023 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2023 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Week #9 Ending March 4th, 2023.PWL
1.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif121
2.More Of You by Stonebwoy234
3.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika & Andy Dosty242
4.Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. All Stars143
5.Carry Go by Sista Afia525
6.Something Must Happen by Keche638
7.Questions? by Freda Rhymz737
8.HmmHm by Lyrical Joe626
9.Odo Ntia by TiTi Owusu9312
10.My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena3610
11.Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie259
12.Papabi by Mishasha ft. Stonebwoy121
13.Dime Piece by Darkovibes & Brudda Nay131
14.From Osu by Gasmilla141
15.Chuchu by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Bosom P-Yung13415
16.Pull Up by Yaw Darling15417
17.Gyegye Me So by Ateaa Tina17318
18.Nsenkyerene by Esther Smith ft. Morris Babyface18319
19.Trapping by Bosom P-Yung ft. Oseikrom Sikanii191
20.Honest by Tino201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
