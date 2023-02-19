fbpx
2023 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM feat. All Stars. Credit: Beeztrap KOTM/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #7 Ending February 18th, 2023.PWL
1.Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. All stars121
2.Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie152
3.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika & Andy Dosty326
4.More Of You by Stonebwoy31
5.Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie233
6.My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena344
7.Ohemaa by Bosom P-Yung & Lord Paper525
8.Questions? by Freda Rhymz8213
9.Something Must Happen by Keche91
10.Asem Beba by Memphis Depay101
11.Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal11511
12.Odo Ntia by TiTi Owusu121
13.Chuchu by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Bosom P-Yung13214
14.Switch by Strongman248
15.Woman Trailer by AK Songstress757
16.Koom by Frank Naro ft. Fameye15415
17.Lights Go Dim by Paapa Versa ft. KooKusi17319
18.Pull Up by Yaw Darling20220
19.Gyegye Me So by Ateaa Tina191
20.Nsenkyerene by Esther Smith ft. Morris Babyface201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

