Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2023 Week 6: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 day ago
Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM feat. All Stars. Credit: Beeztrap KOTM/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #6 Ending February 11th, 2023.PWL
1.Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM feat. All stars11
2.Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie141
3.Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie222
4.My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena334
5.Ohemaa by Bosom P-Yung & Lord Paper51
6.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika & Andy Dosty61
7.Woman Trailer by AK Songstress747
8.Switch by Strongman236
9.Vibrate/High by Lynx ft. DSL, Maya Blu, Boijake & St Lennon9211
10.Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif188
11.Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal11412
12.Goodbye by Ofori Amponsah121
13.Questions? by Freda Rhymz131
14.Chuchu by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Bosom P-Yung141
15.Koom by Frank Naro ft. Fameye15317
16.Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla15415
17.Sabina by Jubylant17318
18.Ghana Boy by Kwe18219
19.Lights Go Dim by Paapa Versa ft. KooKusi19220
20.Pull Up by Yaw Darling201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
