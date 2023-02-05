fbpx
2023 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2023 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers, Sarkodie. Credit: Bob Marley & The Wailers/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #5 Ending February 4th, 2023.PWL
1.Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie131
2.Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie21
3.Adole by Shatta Wale345
4.My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena323
5.Intro (Two Eagles) by Lyrical Joe424
6.Switch by Strongman222
7.Woman Trailer by AK Songstress737
8.Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif176
9.Next Chapter by Bisa Kdei929
10.Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton558
11. Vibrate/High by Lynx ft. DSL, Maya Blu, Boijake & St Lennon111
12.Frass by Theo Versace ft. Medikal12315
13.Ghetto Luv by G.D.S, Camidoh13214
14.Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar2710
15.Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla15316
16.Osama by Kweku Darlington16317
17.Koom by Frank Naro ft. Fameye19219
18.Sabina by Jubylant18218
19.Ghana Boy by Kwe191
20.Lights Go Dim by Paapa Versa ft. KooKusi201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

