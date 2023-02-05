2023 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #5 Ending February 4th, 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie
|1
|3
|1
|2.
|Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|Adole by Shatta Wale
|3
|4
|5
|4.
|My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
|3
|2
|3
|5.
|Intro (Two Eagles) by Lyrical Joe
|4
|2
|4
|6.
|Switch by Strongman
|2
|2
|2
|7.
|Woman Trailer by AK Songstress
|7
|3
|7
|8.
|Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif
|1
|7
|6
|9.
|Next Chapter by Bisa Kdei
|9
|2
|9
|10.
|Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton
|5
|5
|8
|11.
|Vibrate/High by Lynx ft. DSL, Maya Blu, Boijake & St Lennon
|11
|1
|–
|12.
|Frass by Theo Versace ft. Medikal
|12
|3
|15
|13.
|Ghetto Luv by G.D.S, Camidoh
|13
|2
|14
|14.
|Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar
|2
|7
|10
|15.
|Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla
|15
|3
|16
|16.
|Osama by Kweku Darlington
|16
|3
|17
|17.
|Koom by Frank Naro ft. Fameye
|19
|2
|19
|18.
|Sabina by Jubylant
|18
|2
|18
|19.
|Ghana Boy by Kwe
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Lights Go Dim by Paapa Versa ft. KooKusi
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
