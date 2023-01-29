fbpx
2023 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2023 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers, Sarkodie. Credit: Bob Marley & The Wailers/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #4 Ending January 28th, 2023.PWL
1.Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie121
2.Switch by Strongman21
3.My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena31
4.Intro (Two Eagles) by Lyrical Joe41
5.Adole by Shatta Wale232
6.Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif163
7.Woman Trailer by AK Songstress7213
8.Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton546
9.Next Chapter by Bisa Kdei91
10.Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar264
11.Single by Kuami Eugene11311
12.A Red Letter To Sarkodie by Amerado525
13.Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia457
14.Ghetto Luv by G.D.S, Camidoh141
15.Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal15215
16.Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla16216
17.Osama by Kweku Darlington17219
18.Sabina by Jubylant181
19.Koom by Frank Naro ft. Fameye191
20.Mala by MOGmusic14514
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

