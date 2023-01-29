2023 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #4 Ending January 28th, 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie
|1
|2
|1
|2.
|Switch by Strongman
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Intro (Two Eagles) by Lyrical Joe
|4
|1
|–
|5.
|Adole by Shatta Wale
|2
|3
|2
|6.
|Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif
|1
|6
|3
|7.
|Woman Trailer by AK Songstress
|7
|2
|13
|8.
|Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton
|5
|4
|6
|9.
|Next Chapter by Bisa Kdei
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar
|2
|6
|4
|11.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|13
|11
|12.
|A Red Letter To Sarkodie by Amerado
|5
|2
|5
|13.
|Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia
|4
|5
|7
|14.
|Ghetto Luv by G.D.S, Camidoh
|14
|1
|–
|15.
|Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal
|15
|2
|15
|16.
|Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla
|16
|2
|16
|17.
|Osama by Kweku Darlington
|17
|2
|19
|18.
|Sabina by Jubylant
|18
|1
|–
|19.
|Koom by Frank Naro ft. Fameye
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|14
|5
|14
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
