2023 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers, Sarkodie. Credit: Bob Marley & The Wailers/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #3 Ending January 21st, 2023.PWL
1.Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie11
2.Adole by Shatta Wale223
3.Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif151
4.Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar252
5.A Red Letter To Sarkodie by Amerado51
6.Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton535
7.Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia444
8.Blessed by Lyrical Joe ft. Darkovibes8210
9.Frass by Pappy Kojo ft. Larusso367
10.Asakaa by Kweku Smoke & Hordzi668
11.Single by Kuami Eugene1129
12.Competition by Shatta Wale346
13.Woman Trailer by AK Songstress131
14.Mala by MOGmusic14417
15.Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal151
16.Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla161
17.Abundance by Samini12313
18.Big Wave by Kyei Nwom19219
19.Osama by Kweku Darlington191
20.Mashke by Kofi Bruce201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

