2023 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #3 Ending January 21st, 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie
|1
|1
|–
|2.
|Adole by Shatta Wale
|2
|2
|3
|3.
|Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif
|1
|5
|1
|4.
|Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar
|2
|5
|2
|5.
|A Red Letter To Sarkodie by Amerado
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton
|5
|3
|5
|7.
|Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia
|4
|4
|4
|8.
|Blessed by Lyrical Joe ft. Darkovibes
|8
|2
|10
|9.
|Frass by Pappy Kojo ft. Larusso
|3
|6
|7
|10.
|Asakaa by Kweku Smoke & Hordzi
|6
|6
|8
|11.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|12
|9
|12.
|Competition by Shatta Wale
|3
|4
|6
|13.
|Woman Trailer by AK Songstress
|13
|1
|–
|14.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|14
|4
|17
|15.
|Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal
|15
|1
|–
|16.
|Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka ft. Vanilla
|16
|1
|–
|17.
|Abundance by Samini
|12
|3
|13
|18.
|Big Wave by Kyei Nwom
|19
|2
|19
|19.
|Osama by Kweku Darlington
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Mashke by Kofi Bruce
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
