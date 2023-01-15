2023 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #2 Ending January 14th, 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar
|2
|4
|2
|3.
|Adole by Shatta Wale
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia
|4
|3
|5
|5.
|Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton
|5
|2
|6
|6.
|Competition by Shatta Wale
|3
|3
|3
|7.
|Frass by Pappy Kojo ft. Larusso
|3
|5
|4
|8.
|Asakaa by Kweku Smoke & Hordzi
|6
|5
|8
|9.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|11
|7
|10.
|Blessed by Lyrical Joe ft. Darkovibes
|10
|1
|–
|11.
|Enjoyment by Sefa
|5
|4
|9
|12.
|High by Quamina MP
|10
|3
|11
|13.
|Abundance by Samini
|12
|2
|12
|14.
|Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman
|10
|8
|14
|15.
|Anadwo by Jay Bahd
|2
|6
|10
|16.
|Dreams by Strongman
|1
|7
|13
|17.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|17
|3
|17
|18.
|Animal by Kwesi Arthur & DayOnTheTrack
|3
|6
|16
|19.
|Big Wave by Kyei Nwom
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole
|2
|10
|18
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
