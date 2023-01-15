fbpx
2023 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #2 Ending January 14th, 2023.PWL
1.Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif141
2.Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar242
3.Adole by Shatta Wale31
4.Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia435
5.Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton526
6.Competition by Shatta Wale333
7.Frass by Pappy Kojo ft. Larusso354
8.Asakaa by Kweku Smoke & Hordzi658
9.Single by Kuami Eugene1117
10.Blessed by Lyrical Joe ft. Darkovibes101
11.Enjoyment by Sefa549
12.High by Quamina MP10311
13.Abundance by Samini12212
14.Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman10814
15.Anadwo by Jay Bahd2610
16.Dreams by Strongman1713
17.Mala by MOGmusic17317
18.Animal by Kwesi Arthur & DayOnTheTrack3616
19.Big Wave by Kyei Nwom191
20.Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole21018
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

