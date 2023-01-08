2023 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #1 Ending January 7th, 2023.PWL
1.Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif131
2.Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar232
3.Competition by Shatta Wale324
4.Frass by Pappy Kojo ft. Larusso343
5.Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia525
6.Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton61
7.Single by Kuami Eugene1107
8.Asakaa by Kweku Smoke & Hordzi648
9.Enjoyment by Sefa536
10. Anadwo by Jay Bahd259
11.High by Quamina MP10210
12.Abundance by Samini121
13.Dreams by Strongman1611
14.Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman10714
15.45 by Black Sherif11315
16.Animal by Kwesi Arthur & DayOnTheTrack3513
17.Mala by MOGmusic17218
18.Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole2916
19.Doe by Criss Waddle, Medikal & Kofi Badd12412
20.Awula by BiQo ft. $pacely & DJ Segs17419
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

