2023 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #1 Ending January 7th, 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif
|1
|3
|1
|2.
|Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar
|2
|3
|2
|3.
|Competition by Shatta Wale
|3
|2
|4
|4.
|Frass by Pappy Kojo ft. Larusso
|3
|4
|3
|5.
|Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia
|5
|2
|5
|6.
|Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton
|6
|1
|–
|7.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|10
|7
|8.
|Asakaa by Kweku Smoke & Hordzi
|6
|4
|8
|9.
|Enjoyment by Sefa
|5
|3
|6
|10.
|Anadwo by Jay Bahd
|2
|5
|9
|11.
|High by Quamina MP
|10
|2
|10
|12.
|Abundance by Samini
|12
|1
|–
|13.
|Dreams by Strongman
|1
|6
|11
|14.
|Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman
|10
|7
|14
|15.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|13
|15
|16.
|Animal by Kwesi Arthur & DayOnTheTrack
|3
|5
|13
|17.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|17
|2
|18
|18.
|Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole
|2
|9
|16
|19.
|Doe by Criss Waddle, Medikal & Kofi Badd
|12
|4
|12
|20.
|Awula by BiQo ft. $pacely & DJ Segs
|17
|4
|19
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
