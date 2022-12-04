fbpx
2022 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Dreams by Strongman. Credit: Strongman/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #48 Ending December 3rd, 2022.PWL
1.Dreams by Strongman11
2.Single by Kuami Eugene152
3.Don’t Judge Me by Eno Barony ft. Dee Wills131
4.Better Days by Sarkodie ft. BNXN aka Buju428
5.Appreciate by Mona 4Reall ft. Fancy Gadam323
6.Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole244
7.Midnight by Larruso436
8.45 by Black Sherif187
9.Asibolanga by Mzbel91
10.Billionaire by Kelvyn Boy10310
11.Nyame Dada by Amerado ft. Fameye11318
12.Pull Up by MzVee ft. Stonebwoy & Henry X12312
13.Heaven by Wendy Shay4711
14.Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman14217
15.Scarface by Medikal3813
16.Gidigba by Stonebwoy3614
17.Slow by Camidoh ft. Magixx7416
18.Asoɔden by Yaw Tog6415
19.Bring Back the Love by Akwaboah525
20.Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah11519
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

