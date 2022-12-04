2022 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #48 Ending December 3rd, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Dreams by Strongman
|1
|1
|–
|2.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|5
|2
|3.
|Don’t Judge Me by Eno Barony ft. Dee Wills
|1
|3
|1
|4.
|Better Days by Sarkodie ft. BNXN aka Buju
|4
|2
|8
|5.
|Appreciate by Mona 4Reall ft. Fancy Gadam
|3
|2
|3
|6.
|Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole
|2
|4
|4
|7.
|Midnight by Larruso
|4
|3
|6
|8.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|8
|7
|9.
|Asibolanga by Mzbel
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Billionaire by Kelvyn Boy
|10
|3
|10
|11.
|Nyame Dada by Amerado ft. Fameye
|11
|3
|18
|12.
|Pull Up by MzVee ft. Stonebwoy & Henry X
|12
|3
|12
|13.
|Heaven by Wendy Shay
|4
|7
|11
|14.
|Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman
|14
|2
|17
|15.
|Scarface by Medikal
|3
|8
|13
|16.
|Gidigba by Stonebwoy
|3
|6
|14
|17.
|Slow by Camidoh ft. Magixx
|7
|4
|16
|18.
|Asoɔden by Yaw Tog
|6
|4
|15
|19.
|Bring Back the Love by Akwaboah
|5
|2
|5
|20.
|Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah
|11
|5
|19
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
