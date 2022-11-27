fbpx
2022 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Don’t Judge Me by Eno Barony ft. Dee Wills. Credit: Eno Barony/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #47 Ending November 26th, 2022.PWL
1.Don’t Judge Me by Eno Barony ft. Dee Wills121
2.Single by Kuami Eugene142
3.Appreciate by Mona 4Reall ft. Fancy Gadam31
4.Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole233
5.Bring Back the Love by Akwaboah51
6.Midnight by Larruso424
7.45 by Black Sherif175
8.Better Days by Sarkodie ft. BNXN aka Buju81
9.My Meditations by Diana Hamilton266
10.Billionaire by Kelvyn Boy10212
11.Heaven by Wendy Shay467
12.Pull Up by MzVee ft. Stonebwoy & Henry X14214
13.Scarface by Medikal3711
14.Gidigba by Stonebwoy358
15.Asoɔden by Yaw Tog639
16.Slow by Camidoh ft. Magixx7310
17.Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman171
18.Nyame Dada by Amerado ft. Fameye18218
19.Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah11413
20.Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh5616
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

