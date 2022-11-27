2022 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #47 Ending November 26th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Don’t Judge Me by Eno Barony ft. Dee Wills
|1
|2
|1
|2.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|4
|2
|3.
|Appreciate by Mona 4Reall ft. Fancy Gadam
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole
|2
|3
|3
|5.
|Bring Back the Love by Akwaboah
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|Midnight by Larruso
|4
|2
|4
|7.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|7
|5
|8.
|Better Days by Sarkodie ft. BNXN aka Buju
|8
|1
|–
|9.
|My Meditations by Diana Hamilton
|2
|6
|6
|10.
|Billionaire by Kelvyn Boy
|10
|2
|12
|11.
|Heaven by Wendy Shay
|4
|6
|7
|12.
|Pull Up by MzVee ft. Stonebwoy & Henry X
|14
|2
|14
|13.
|Scarface by Medikal
|3
|7
|11
|14.
|Gidigba by Stonebwoy
|3
|5
|8
|15.
|Asoɔden by Yaw Tog
|6
|3
|9
|16.
|Slow by Camidoh ft. Magixx
|7
|3
|10
|17.
|Time by Allo Maadjoa ft. Strongman
|17
|1
|–
|18.
|Nyame Dada by Amerado ft. Fameye
|18
|2
|18
|19.
|Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah
|11
|4
|13
|20.
|Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh
|5
|6
|16
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.