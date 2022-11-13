2022 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #45 Ending November 12th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|1
|2
|5
|2.
|Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|5
|1
|4.
|My Meditations by Diana Hamilton
|2
|4
|2
|5.
|Heaven by Wendy Shay
|4
|4
|4
|6.
|Asoɔden by Yaw Tog
|6
|1
|–
|7.
|Slow by Camidoh ft. Magixx
|7
|1
|–
|8.
|Gidigba by Stonebwoy
|3
|3
|3
|9.
|Scarface by Medikal
|3
|5
|6
|10.
|Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah
|11
|2
|11
|11.
|Black Stars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod
|5
|3
|7
|12.
|Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh
|5
|4
|9
|13.
|Be Alright by Samini
|13
|3
|14
|14.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|4
|6
|9
|15.
|Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji
|3
|5
|12
|16.
|Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars
|3
|9
|12
|17.
|Badman by Jay Bahd
|3
|7
|16
|18.
|My Ebony by Maya Blu
|18
|1
|–
|19.
|Caveman by Worlasi ft. Kwabena Kwabena
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Motivation by Kin Dee ft. Kofi Kinaata
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
