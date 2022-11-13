fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Single by Kuami Eugene. Credit: Kuami Eugene/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #45 Ending November 12th, 2022.PWL
1.Single by Kuami Eugene125
2.Nirvana by Kwesi Arthur & Kofi Mole21
3.45 by Black Sherif151
4.My Meditations by Diana Hamilton242
5.Heaven by Wendy Shay444
6.Asoɔden by Yaw Tog61
7.Slow by Camidoh ft. Magixx71
8.Gidigba by Stonebwoy333
9.Scarface by Medikal356
10.Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah11211
11.Black Stars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod537
12.Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh549
13.Be Alright by Samini13314
14.Gboza by DopeNation469
15.Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji3512
16.Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars3912
17.Badman by Jay Bahd3716
18.My Ebony by Maya Blu181
19.Caveman by Worlasi ft. Kwabena Kwabena191
20.Motivation by Kin Dee ft. Kofi Kinaata201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Fa Me Saa by Kwabena Kwabena

Album: Fa Me Saa by Kwabena Kwabena

4 days ago
Enigma by Wendy Shay

EP: Enigma by Wendy Shay

4 days ago
Sarkodie narrates how Black Sherif hit him up to be on Jamz album; set to host album listening session on Yfm today!

Sarkodie narrates how Black Sherif hit him up to be on Jamz album; set to host album listening session on Yfm today!

5 days ago
King Promise ends off 5-star world tour with a surprise pop up & performance with Wizkid in London!

King Promise ends off 5-star world tour with a surprise pop up & performance by Wizkid in London!

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker