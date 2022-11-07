2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #44 Ending November 5th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|My Meditations by Diana Hamilton
|2
|3
|2
|3.
|Gidigba by Stonebwoy
|3
|2
|3
|4.
|Heaven by Wendy Shay
|4
|3
|4
|5.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|Scarface by Medikal
|3
|4
|6
|7.
|Black Stars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod
|5
|2
|5
|8.
|Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh
|5
|3
|7
|9.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|4
|5
|9
|10.
|Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise
|1
|7
|8
|11.
|Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah
|11
|1
|–
|12.
|Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji
|3
|8
|10
|13.
|Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars
|13
|3
|18
|14.
|Be Alright by Samini
|14
|2
|17
|15.
|Dimple by Flowking Stone
|7
|5
|12
|16.
|Badman by Jay Bahd
|3
|6
|13
|17.
|Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam
|2
|5
|11
|18.
|Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV
|15
|5
|15
|19.
|Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid
|16
|4
|16
|20.
|Old Wineskins by Paapa Versa
|19
|2
|19
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
