Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music
45 by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #44 Ending November 5th, 2022.PWL
1.45 by Black Sherif141
2.My Meditations by Diana Hamilton232
3.Gidigba by Stonebwoy323
4.Heaven by Wendy Shay434
5.Single by Kuami Eugene51
6.Scarface by Medikal346
7.Black Stars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod525
8.Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh537
9.Gboza by DopeNation459
10.Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise178
11.Ahwehwe by Fameye ft. Ofori Amponsah111
12.Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji3810
13.Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars13318
14.Be Alright by Samini14217
15.Dimple by Flowking Stone7512
16.Badman by Jay Bahd3613
17.Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam2511
18.Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV15515
19.Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid16416
20.Old Wineskins by Paapa Versa19219
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music.

