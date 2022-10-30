fbpx
2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

45 by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #43 Ending October 28th, 2022.PWL
1.45 by Black Sherif131
2.My Meditations by Diana Hamilton222
3.Gidigba by Stonebwoy31
4.Heaven by Wendy Shay424
5.Black Stars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod51
6.Scarface by Medikal333
7.Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh525
8.Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise166
9.Gboza by DopeNation447
10.Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji379
11.Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam248
12.Dimple by Flowking Stone7410
13.Badman by Jay Bahd3512
14.Yahitte by King Paluta ft. Qwame Stika14217
15.Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV15415
16.Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid16316
17.Be Alright by Samini171
18.Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars18219
19.Old Wineskins by Paapa Versa191
20.Pressure by Kwame Nut16320
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

