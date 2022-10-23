Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown
2022 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown
|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #42 Ending October 22nd, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|2
|1
|2.
|My Meditations by Diana Hamilton
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|Scarface by Medikal
|3
|2
|3
|4.
|Heaven by Wendy Shay
|4
|1
|–
|5.
|Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise
|1
|5
|2
|7.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|4
|3
|6
|8.
|Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam
|2
|3
|4
|9.
|Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji
|3
|6
|5
|10.
|Dimple by Flowking Stone
|7
|3
|9
|11.
|Hide & Seek by Stormzy
|10
|2
|10
|12.
|Badman by Jay Bahd
|3
|4
|7
|13.
|Another One by R2Bees ft. Stonebwoy
|2
|6
|8
|14.
|Go Slow by Kweku Darlington
|14
|4
|15
|15.
|Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV
|15
|3
|18
|16.
|Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid
|16
|2
|19
|17.
|Yahitte by King Paluta ft. Qwame Stika
|17
|1
|–
|18.
|The Feeling by Kojo Wadosty ft. Kofi Kinaata
|17
|3
|17
|19.
|Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Pressure by Kwame Nut
|16
|2
|16
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
