2022 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

45 by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #42 Ending October 22nd, 2022.PWL
1.45 by Black Sherif121
2.My Meditations by Diana Hamilton21
3.Scarface by Medikal323
4.Heaven by Wendy Shay41
5.Body 2 Body by DJ Vyrusky ft. KiDi & Camidoh51
6.Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise152
7.Gboza by DopeNation436
8.Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam234
9.Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji365
10.Dimple by Flowking Stone739
11.Hide & Seek by Stormzy10210
12.Badman by Jay Bahd347
13.Another One by R2Bees ft. Stonebwoy268
14.Go Slow by Kweku Darlington14415
15.Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV15318
16.Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid16219
17.Yahitte by King Paluta ft. Qwame Stika171
18.The Feeling by Kojo Wadosty ft. Kofi Kinaata17317
19.Gimme Dat by O’Kenneth ft. All Stars191
20.Pressure by Kwame Nut16216
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

