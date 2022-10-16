2022 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #41 Ending October 15th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|45 by Black Sherif
|1
|1
|–
|2.
|Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise
|1
|4
|1
|3.
|Scarface by Medikal
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam
|2
|2
|2
|5.
|Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji
|3
|5
|5
|6.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|4
|2
|4
|7.
|Badman by Jay Bahd
|3
|3
|3
|8.
|Another One by R2Bees ft. Stonebwoy
|2
|5
|6
|9.
|Dimple by Flowking Stone
|7
|2
|7
|10.
|Hide & Seek by Stormzy
|10
|1
|–
|11.
|Ojoo by Ogidi Brown ft. Artist Maame
|9
|3
|9
|12.
|Fa No Fom by DJ Azonto
|12
|3
|13
|13.
|Grace by Amerado ft. Lasmid
|1
|8
|11
|14.
|Happy Day by Darkovibes
|6
|5
|14
|15.
|Go Slow by Kweku Darlington
|15
|3
|16
|16.
|Pressure by Kwame Nut
|16
|1
|–
|17.
|The Feeling by Kojo Wadosty ft. Kofi Kinaata
|17
|2
|18
|18.
|Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV
|19
|2
|19
|19.
|Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Kabutey by Star Vicy & Welzy
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.