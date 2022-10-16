fbpx
2022 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #41 Ending October 15th, 2022.PWL
1.45 by Black Sherif11
2.Labadi by Sarkodie ft. King Promise141
3.Scarface by Medikal31
4.Block & Delete by Fancy Gadam222
5.Enkoyie by Guru NKZ ft. Benji355
6.Gboza by DopeNation424
7.Badman by Jay Bahd333
8.Another One by R2Bees ft. Stonebwoy256
9.Dimple by Flowking Stone727
10.Hide & Seek by Stormzy101
11.Ojoo by Ogidi Brown ft. Artist Maame939
12.Fa No Fom by DJ Azonto12313
13.Grace by Amerado ft. Lasmid1811
14.Happy Day by Darkovibes6514
15.Go Slow by Kweku Darlington15316
16.Pressure by Kwame Nut161
17.The Feeling by Kojo Wadosty ft. Kofi Kinaata17218
18.Yenda by Kay-T ft. Medikal & QV19219
19.Ewuraba by Ypee ft. Lasmid191
20.Kabutey by Star Vicy & Welzy201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

