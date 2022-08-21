fbpx
2022 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

M’misami by Fancy Gadam ft. Mona 4Reall & Gee. Credit: Fancy Gadam/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #33 Ending August 20th, 2022.PWL
1.M’misami by Fancy Gadam ft. Mona 4Reall & Gee Mob6611
2.10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay151
3.Thank You by Fameye222
4.Gbedu by Snypa ft. Ms Banks, Kwesi Arthur & Joey B41
5.Ewiase by Kweku Flick434
6.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod175
7.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther2107
8.Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame478
9.For My Baby by Gyakie336
10.Ungrateful by Fancy Gadam343
11.No Feelings by Krymi11211
12.What It Do by Fuse ODG12315
13.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo11110
14.Decisions by Jay Bahd ft. Sean Lifer141
15.This Love by Efe Keyz151
16.Opoku by Kofi Mole16216
17.Kumasi by Br3nya171
18.Wonnya by Koo Ntakra ft. Amerado17318
19.Enye Betee (E No Easy) by Opanka14319
20.One Thing by Kafui Chordz201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
