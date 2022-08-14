2022 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #32 Ending August 13th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|Thank You by Fameye
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|Ungrateful by Fancy Gadam
|3
|3
|9
|4.
|Ewiase by Kweku Flick
|4
|2
|13
|5.
|Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod
|1
|6
|2
|6.
|For My Baby by Gyakie
|3
|2
|3
|7.
|Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|2
|9
|6
|8.
|Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame
|4
|6
|7
|9.
|Something by Gyakie
|1
|8
|4
|10.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo
|1
|10
|8
|11.
|No Feelings by Krymi
|11
|1
|–
|12.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|2
|13
|10
|13.
|Jo (Dance) by FBS ft. Mr Drew
|11
|3
|11
|14.
|Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew
|3
|8
|12
|15.
|What It Do by Fuse ODG
|15
|2
|16
|16.
|Opoku by Kofi Mole
|16
|1
|–
|17.
|Naya Bingi by Luminary DMR
|15
|4
|15
|18.
|Wonnya by Koo Ntakra ft. Amerado
|17
|2
|17
|19.
|Enye Betee (E No Easy) by Opanka
|14
|2
|14
|20.
|Faith by Kwaku DMC
|18
|2
|18
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
