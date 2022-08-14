fbpx
2022 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay. Credit: King Promise/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown
Week #32 Ending August 13th, 2022.PWL
1.10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay141
2.Thank You by Fameye21
3.Ungrateful by Fancy Gadam339
4.Ewiase by Kweku Flick4213
5.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod162
6.For My Baby by Gyakie323
7.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther296
8.Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame467
9.Something by Gyakie184
10.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo1108
11.No Feelings by Krymi111
12.Survivor by Wendy Shay21310
13.Jo (Dance) by FBS ft. Mr Drew11311
14.Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew3812
15.What It Do by Fuse ODG15216
16.Opoku by Kofi Mole161
17.Naya Bingi by Luminary DMR15415
18.Wonnya by Koo Ntakra ft. Amerado17217
19.Enye Betee (E No Easy) by Opanka14214
20.Faith by Kwaku DMC18218
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music.

