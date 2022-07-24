fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod. Credit: DJBreezy/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #29 Ending July 23rd, 2022.PWL
1.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod132
2.10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay21
3.Trapgod Ataankpa by Dee Moneey ft. Kwesi Arthur & Joey B326
4.Something by Gyakie151
5.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther263
6.Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame434
7.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo177
8.Nje Vuri by Fancy Gadam535
9.Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew358
10.Survivor by Wendy Shay2109
11.Wow by Kurl Songx ft. Mr Drew11213
12.The Lord by Strongman121
13.Let It Flow by Herman Suede13414
14.Baby Mama by Nanky10712
15.Nyame Dada by Ypee15218
16.Tomorrow by Foto Copy ft. Uhuru161
17. Opp by Okese1171
18.Portion by Drumz17317
19.In & Out by Natty Lee ft. Nii Funny & Long Life191
20.Naya Bingi by Luminary DMR201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

My Diary by Gyakie

EP: My Diary by Gyakie

3 days ago
Sugar Zaddy since the 80's! KiDi recounts getting suspended from school because of girls & first reaction when he knew he was about to be a father

Sugar Zaddy since the 80’s! KiDi recounts getting suspended from school because of girls & first reaction when he knew he was about to be a father

3 days ago
Amakye Dede names his top 3 among current crop of artistes; Fameye reacts after making the list!

Amakye Dede names his top 3 among current crop of artistes; Fameye reacts after making the list!

4 days ago
Gyakie features Davido on My Diary EP; out on Friday 22 July

Gyakie features Davido on My Diary EP; out on Friday 22 July

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker