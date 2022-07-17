fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Something by Gyakie. Credit: Gyakie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #28 Ending July 16th, 2022.PWL
1.Something by Gyakie141
2.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod223
3.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther252
4.Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame525
5.Nje Vuri by Fancy Gadam5215
6.Trapgod Ataankpa by Dee Moneey ft. Kwesi Arthur & Joey B61
7.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo164
8.Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew347
9.Survivor by Wendy Shay296
10.Dangerous by Kofi Jamar ft. Khaligraph Jones838
11.Sake Of Money by Bayku ft. M.anifest111
12.Baby Mama by Nanky10612
13.Wow by Kurl Songx ft. Mr Drew131
14.Let It Flow by Herman Suede14314
15.Win Win by Lyrical Joe ft. Kelvyn Boy15416
16.Therapy by Stonebwoy31010
17.Portion by Drumz17217
18.Nyame Dada by Ypee181
19.Can’t Explain by PaaKofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor19219
20.High Riddim by Mishasha20218
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

I am telling you! Hajia 4Real is not a musician! - Kwaisey Pee

I am telling you! Hajia 4Real is not a musician! – Kwaisey Pee

5 days ago
Empress Gifty exposes backbiting artistes & friends; shares secret to her youthful look!

Empress Gifty exposes backbiting artistes & friends; shares secret to her youthful look!

6 days ago
Sealed! KEFA Entertainment outdoors BlackT Igwe

Sealed! KEFA Entertainment outdoors BlackT Igwe

6 days ago
Nyame Dada by Ypee

Video: Nyame Dada by Ypee

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker