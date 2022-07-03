2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #26 Ending July 2nd, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|Something by Gyakie
|2
|2
|2
|3.
|Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|3
|4
|4.
|Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew
|3
|2
|3
|5.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|2
|7
|5
|6.
|Kakyere Me by Bisa Kdei
|6
|2
|7
|7.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|7
|6
|8.
|Sugar by LeFlyyy ft. Strongman, & Deon Boakye
|8
|5
|12
|9.
|Therapy by Stonebwoy
|3
|8
|9
|10.
|Baby Mama by Nanky
|10
|4
|15
|11.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|12
|11
|12.
|Julie by Ayesem
|12
|7
|13
|13.
|Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy
|2
|6
|10
|14.
|Dangerous by Kofi Jamar ft. Khaligraph Jones
|14
|1
|–
|15.
|Odo by Edem ft. Goya Menor & Sefa
|15
|1
|–
|16.
|Let It Flow by Herman Suede
|16
|1
|–
|17.
|Circle Kaneshie by Shaker & Kevin Beats
|14
|2
|14
|18.
|Win Win by Lyrical Joe ft. Kelvyn Boy
|18
|2
|19
|19.
|Boa Me by Kofi Pages ft. Kofi Kinaata
|16
|3
|16
|20.
|Forever by Bra Collins ft. Dave Maestro
|18
|3
|18
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
