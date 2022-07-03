fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo. Credit: Camidoh/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #26 Ending July 2nd, 2022.PWL
1.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo141
2.Something by Gyakie222
3.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther334
4.Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew323
5.Survivor by Wendy Shay275
6.Kakyere Me by Bisa Kdei627
7.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif176
8.Sugar by LeFlyyy ft. Strongman, & Deon Boakye8512
9.Therapy by Stonebwoy389
10.Baby Mama by Nanky10415
11.On God by Shatta Wale11211
12.Julie by Ayesem12713
13.Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy2610
14.Dangerous by Kofi Jamar ft. Khaligraph Jones141
15.Odo by Edem ft. Goya Menor & Sefa151
16.Let It Flow by Herman Suede161
17.Circle Kaneshie by Shaker & Kevin Beats14214
18.Win Win by Lyrical Joe ft. Kelvyn Boy18219
19.Boa Me by Kofi Pages ft. Kofi Kinaata16316
20.Forever by Bra Collins ft. Dave Maestro18318
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

