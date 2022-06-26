2022 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #25 Ending June 25th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo
|1
|3
|1
|2.
|Something by Gyakie
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|2
|3
|5.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|2
|6
|5
|6.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|6
|2
|7.
|Kakyere Me by Bisa Kdei
|7
|1
|–
|8.
|Free Indeed by Diana Hamilton
|6
|3
|6
|9.
|Therapy by Stonebwoy
|3
|7
|7
|10.
|Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy
|2
|5
|8
|11.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|11
|9
|12.
|Sugar by LeFlyyy ft. Strongman, & Deon Boakye
|12
|4
|13
|13.
|Julie by Ayesem
|12
|6
|12
|14.
|Circle Kaneshie by Shaker & Kevin Beats
|14
|1
|–
|15.
|Baby Mama by Nanky
|14
|3
|14
|16.
|Boa Me by Kofi Pages ft. Kofi Kinaata
|16
|2
|17
|17.
|Settle by Gambo ft. Keche
|17
|2
|20
|18.
|Forever by Bra Collins ft. Dave Maestro
|18
|2
|19
|19.
|Win Win by Lyrical Joe ft. Kelvyn Boy
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Holy Father by St Lennon
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.