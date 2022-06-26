fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo. Credit: Camidoh/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #25 Ending June 25th, 2022.PWL
1.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo131
2.Something by Gyakie21
3.Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew31
4.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther323
5.Survivor by Wendy Shay265
6.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif162
7.Kakyere Me by Bisa Kdei71
8.Free Indeed by Diana Hamilton636
9.Therapy by Stonebwoy377
10.Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy258
11.On God by Shatta Wale1119
12.Sugar by LeFlyyy ft. Strongman, & Deon Boakye12413
13.Julie by Ayesem12612
14.Circle Kaneshie by Shaker & Kevin Beats141
15.Baby Mama by Nanky14314
16.Boa Me by Kofi Pages ft. Kofi Kinaata16217
17.Settle by Gambo ft. Keche17220
18.Forever by Bra Collins ft. Dave Maestro18219
19.Win Win by Lyrical Joe ft. Kelvyn Boy191
20.Holy Father by St Lennon201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale is crazy, he insults me for no reason; I won my first BET because my fans were aggressive - Sarkodie

I won my first BET because my fans were aggressive – Sarkodie

5 days ago
Ready for what's coming this Friday? Strongman & Mr Drew team up for; Sing Your Name!

Ready for what’s coming this Friday? Strongman & Mr Drew team up for; Sing Your Name!

5 days ago
Win Win by Lyrical Joe feat. Kelvyn Boy

Video: Win Win by Lyrical Joe feat. Kelvyn Boy

5 days ago
Naira Marley shows interest in signing Lasmid after going viral & peaking at #2 on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana with 'Friday Night'!

Naira Marley shows interest in signing Lasmid after going viral & peaking at #2 on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana with ‘Friday Night’!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker