2022 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #22 Ending June 4th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|3
|1
|2.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|2
|3
|3
|3.
|Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy
|2
|2
|2
|4.
|Therapy by Stonebwoy
|4
|4
|5
|5.
|Letter To My Ex by Medikal
|4
|2
|4
|6.
|Ginger by King Promise
|6
|5
|7
|7.
|The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado
|2
|4
|6
|8.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|8
|8
|9.
|Rap God by Strongman
|3
|6
|9
|10.
|Obiaa Boa by Amerado
|3
|4
|10
|11.
|Could This Be Love by iOna Reine
|11
|3
|12
|12.
|Glaxx Nkoaa by Patapaa ft. EK Nacosty
|12
|4
|13
|13.
|Julie by Ayesem
|13
|3
|14
|14.
|Sugar by LeFlyyy ft. Strongman, & Deon Boakye
|14
|1
|–
|15.
|Sarki by Kirani AYAT
|15
|2
|16
|16.
|Dada Damoase by Coded (4×4)
|16
|3
|18
|17.
|Alewa (Black or White) by Santrofi
|17
|2
|19
|18.
|Lazy Man by Shegah
|18
|2
|20
|19.
|Zongo Na Fito by Friction ft. All Stars
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|This Is Gospel by ADOMcwesi
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
