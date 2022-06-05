fbpx
2022 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Kwaku the Traveller by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #22 Ending June 4th, 2022.PWL
1.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif131
2.Survivor by Wendy Shay233
3.Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy222
4.Therapy by Stonebwoy445
5.Letter To My Ex by Medikal424
6.Ginger by King Promise657
7.The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado246
8.On God by Shatta Wale188
9.Rap God by Strongman369
10.Obiaa Boa by Amerado3410
11.Could This Be Love by iOna Reine11312
12.Glaxx Nkoaa by Patapaa ft. EK Nacosty12413
13.Julie by Ayesem13314
14.Sugar by LeFlyyy ft. Strongman, & Deon Boakye141
15.Sarki by Kirani AYAT15216
16.Dada Damoase by Coded (4×4)16318
17.Alewa (Black or White) by Santrofi17219
18.Lazy Man by Shegah18220
19.Zongo Na Fito by Friction ft. All Stars191
20.This Is Gospel by ADOMcwesi201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

