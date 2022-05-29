fbpx
2022 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Kwaku the Traveller by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #21 Ending May 28th, 2022.PWL
1.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif121
2.Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy21
3.Survivor by Wendy Shay325
4.Letter To My Ex by Medikal41
5.Therapy by Stonebwoy538
6.The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado232
7.Ginger by King Promise749
8.On God by Shatta Wale176
9.Rap God by Strongman354
10.Obiaa Boa by Amerado333
11.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1157
12.Could This Be Love by iOna Reine12213
13.Glaxx Nkoaa by Patapaa ft. EK Nacosty13314
14.Julie by Ayesem14215
15.Blow by Mona 4Reall15317
16.Sarki by Kirani AYAT161
17.Ego by Givtti ft. Lyrical Joe17218
18.Dada Damoase by Coded (4×4)18219
19.Alewa (Black or White) by Santrofi191
20.Lazy Man by Shegah201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

