2022 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #21 Ending May 28th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|2
|1
|2.
|Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|3
|2
|5
|4.
|Letter To My Ex by Medikal
|4
|1
|–
|5.
|Therapy by Stonebwoy
|5
|3
|8
|6.
|The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado
|2
|3
|2
|7.
|Ginger by King Promise
|7
|4
|9
|8.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|7
|6
|9.
|Rap God by Strongman
|3
|5
|4
|10.
|Obiaa Boa by Amerado
|3
|3
|3
|11.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|15
|7
|12.
|Could This Be Love by iOna Reine
|12
|2
|13
|13.
|Glaxx Nkoaa by Patapaa ft. EK Nacosty
|13
|3
|14
|14.
|Julie by Ayesem
|14
|2
|15
|15.
|Blow by Mona 4Reall
|15
|3
|17
|16.
|Sarki by Kirani AYAT
|16
|1
|–
|17.
|Ego by Givtti ft. Lyrical Joe
|17
|2
|18
|18.
|Dada Damoase by Coded (4×4)
|18
|2
|19
|19.
|Alewa (Black or White) by Santrofi
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Lazy Man by Shegah
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
