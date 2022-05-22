2022 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #20 Ending May 21st, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|1
|–
|2.
|The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado
|2
|2
|4
|3.
|Obiaa Boa by Amerado
|3
|2
|5
|4.
|Rap God by Strongman
|3
|4
|3
|5.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|6
|1
|7.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|14
|2
|8.
|Therapy by Stonebwoy
|8
|2
|9
|9.
|Ginger by King Promise
|9
|3
|10
|10.
|DinDin by D-Black ft. Efya
|5
|3
|6
|11.
|Friends Today by Akwaboah
|4
|3
|7
|12.
|Dayana by Mr Drew
|8
|4
|8
|13.
|Could This Be Love by iOna Reine
|13
|1
|–
|14.
|Glaxx Nkoaa by Patapaa ft. EK Nacosty
|14
|2
|18
|15.
|Julie by Ayesem
|15
|1
|–
|16.
|Move On by AK Songstress
|7
|4
|13
|17.
|Blow by Mona 4Reall
|17
|2
|20
|18.
|Ego by Givtti ft. Lyrical Joe
|18
|1
|–
|19.
|Dada Damoase by Coded (4×4)
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|Jealousy by Kafui Chordz ft. Worlasi
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.