2022 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Kwaku the Traveller by Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #20 Ending May 21st, 2022.PWL
1.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif11
2.The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado224
3.Obiaa Boa by Amerado325
4.Rap God by Strongman343
5.Survivor by Wendy Shay51
6.On God by Shatta Wale161
7.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1142
8.Therapy by Stonebwoy829
9.Ginger by King Promise9310
10.DinDin by D-Black ft. Efya536
11.Friends Today by Akwaboah437
12.Dayana by Mr Drew848
13.Could This Be Love by iOna Reine131
14.Glaxx Nkoaa by Patapaa ft. EK Nacosty14218
15.Julie by Ayesem151
16.Move On by AK Songstress7413
17.Blow by Mona 4Reall17220
18.Ego by Givtti ft. Lyrical Joe181
19.Dada Damoase by Coded (4×4)191
20.Jealousy by Kafui Chordz ft. Worlasi201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

