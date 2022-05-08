2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #18 Ending May 7th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|12
|2
|3.
|Rap God by Strongman
|3
|2
|3
|4.
|Friends Today by Akwaboah
|4
|1
|–
|5.
|DinDin by D-Black ft. Efya
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|Notty by Krymi
|5
|3
|5
|7.
|Rising Youth by Shatta Wale
|4
|2
|4
|8.
|Move On by AK Songstress
|7
|2
|7
|9.
|Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga
|3
|12
|4
|10.
|Fingers by Kwabena Kwabena
|6
|3
|7
|11.
|Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade
|1
|15
|6
|12.
|Dayana by Mr Drew
|12
|2
|13
|13.
|Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom
|1
|12
|11
|14.
|Ginger by King Promise
|14
|1
|–
|15.
|Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul
|1
|17
|12
|16.
|Ma Cherie by Edem ft. Santrinos Raphael
|16
|2
|17
|17.
|ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking
|3
|11
|10
|18.
|Why Always Me by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal
|14
|3
|16
|19.
|Stakes by Dee Moneey ft. Jay Bahd
|19
|1
|–
|20.
|I Like It by Krakye Geng ft. Kweku Smoke & Bosom P-Yung
|20
|2
|20
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
