2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

On God by Shatta Wale. Credit: Shatta Wale/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #18 Ending May 7th, 2022.PWL
1.On God by Shatta Wale141
2.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1122
3.Rap God by Strongman323
4.Friends Today by Akwaboah41
5.DinDin by D-Black ft. Efya51
6.Notty by Krymi535
7.Rising Youth by Shatta Wale424
8.Move On by AK Songstress727
9.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga3124
10.Fingers by Kwabena Kwabena637
11.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade1156
12.Dayana by Mr Drew12213
13.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom11211
14.Ginger by King Promise141
15.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11712
16.Ma Cherie by Edem ft. Santrinos Raphael16217
17.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking31110
18.Why Always Me by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal14316
19.Stakes by Dee Moneey ft. Jay Bahd191
20.I Like It by Krakye Geng ft. Kweku Smoke & Bosom P-Yung20220
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

