2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

On God by Shatta Wale. Credit: Shatta Wale/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #17 Ending April 30th, 2022.PWL
1.On God by Shatta Wale131
2.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1112
3.Rap God by Strongman31
4.Rising Youth by Shatta Wale41
5.Notty by Krymi525
6.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade1143
7.Fingers by Kwabena Kwabena626
8.Move On by AK Songstress71
9.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga3114
10.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking3107
11.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom11110
12.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11611
13.Dayana by Mr Drew131
14.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie4109
15.Balling by Kofi Jamar15416
16.Why Always Me by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal14214
17.Ma Cherie by Edem ft. Santrinos Raphael171
18.Mental Case by Kiki Marley13415
19.For The Boys by Kwame Yogot ft. Kweku Flick19220
20.I Like It by Krakye Geng ft. Kweku Smoke & Bosom P-Yung201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

