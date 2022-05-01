2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #17 Ending April 30th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|3
|1
|2.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|11
|2
|3.
|Rap God by Strongman
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Rising Youth by Shatta Wale
|4
|1
|–
|5.
|Notty by Krymi
|5
|2
|5
|6.
|Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade
|1
|14
|3
|7.
|Fingers by Kwabena Kwabena
|6
|2
|6
|8.
|Move On by AK Songstress
|7
|1
|–
|9.
|Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga
|3
|11
|4
|10.
|ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking
|3
|10
|7
|11.
|Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom
|1
|11
|10
|12.
|Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul
|1
|16
|11
|13.
|Dayana by Mr Drew
|13
|1
|–
|14.
|Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie
|4
|10
|9
|15.
|Balling by Kofi Jamar
|15
|4
|16
|16.
|Why Always Me by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal
|14
|2
|14
|17.
|Ma Cherie by Edem ft. Santrinos Raphael
|17
|1
|–
|18.
|Mental Case by Kiki Marley
|13
|4
|15
|19.
|For The Boys by Kwame Yogot ft. Kweku Flick
|19
|2
|20
|20.
|I Like It by Krakye Geng ft. Kweku Smoke & Bosom P-Yung
|20
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

