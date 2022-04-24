fbpx
2022 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

On God by Shatta Wale. Credit: Shatta Wale/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #16 Ending April 23rd, 2022.PWL
1.On God by Shatta Wale121
2.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1102
3.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade1133
4.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga3104
5.Notty by Krymi51
6.Fingers by Kwabena Kwabena61
7.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking397
8.Deeper Than Blood by Shatta Wale & Medikal525
9.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie496
10.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom1108
11.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11510
12.Until I See You (Anopa Tutuutu) by Bryan The Mensah ft. Titi Owusu12213
13.Falling by Smallgod ft. KiDi & Darkoo469
14.Why Always Me by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal141
15.Mental Case by Kiki Marley13314
16.Balling by Kofi Jamar16319
17.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar7911
18.Sika Remix by Lasmid ft. Kuami Eugene14615
19.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene5912
20.For The Boys by Kwame Yogot ft. Kweku Flick201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

