2022 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

On God by Shatta Wale. Credit: Shatta Wale/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown
Week #15 Ending April 16th, 2022.
1.On God by Shatta Wale11
2.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy191
3.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade1122
4.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga393
5.Deeper Than Blood by Shatta Wale & Medikal51
6.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie484
7.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking387
8.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom196
9.Falling by Smallgod ft. KiDi & Darkoo455
10.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul1148
11.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar7810
12.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene589
13.Until I See You (Anopa Tutuutu) by Bryan The Mensah ft. Titi Owusu131
14.Mental Case by Kiki Marley13213
15.Sika Remix by Lasmid ft. Kuami Eugene14514
16.Efa Wo Ho Ben by Yaw Berk ft. Guru & Tulenkey12412
17.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale12815
18.My Size by Juls ft. King Promise, Darkovibes & Joey B16216
19.Balling by Kofi Jamar18218
20.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal12717
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

