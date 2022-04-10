fbpx
2022 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy. Credit: Kelvyn Boy/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #14 Ending April 9th, 2022.PWL
1.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy181
2.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade1112
3.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga383
4.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie475
5.Falling by Smallgod ft. KiDi & Darkoo444
6.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom186
7.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking377
8.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11310
9.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene579
10.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar7713
11.Hallelujah by Adina Thembi111
12.Efa Wo Ho Ben by Yaw Berk ft. Guru & Tulenkey12316
13.Mental Case by Kiki Marley131
14.Sika Remix by Lasmid ft. Kuami Eugene14415
15.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale12718
16.My Size by Juls ft. King Promise, Darkovibes & Joey B161
17.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal12612
18.Balling by Kofi Jamar181
19.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy878
20.Woman by Okum Gyata ft. King Ayisoba201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

