fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy. Credit: Kelvyn Boy/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #13 Ending April 2nd, 2022.PWL
1.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy171
2.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade1102
3.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga374
4.Falling by Smallgod ft. KiDi & Darkoo436
5.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie568
6.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom173
7.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking365
8.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy869
9.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene567
10.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11210
11.Location by Kelvyn Boy, Gold Up & Busy Signal11216
12.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal12514
13.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar7613
14.Love You by Bisa Kdei ft. KiDi11411
15.Sika Remix by Lasmid ft. Kuami Eugene15315
16.Efa Wo Ho Ben by Yaw Berk ft. Guru & Tulenkey16219
17.Don’t Worry by Fameye12312
18.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale12617
19.Baabi Awu by Kweku Darlington17618
20.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado14720
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

May God have mercy on my enemies cos I won't! - Eno Barony states after deleting all posts on IG

May God have mercy on my enemies cos I won’t! – Eno Barony states after deleting all posts on IG

4 days ago
Our OB Van mixer went off until we prayed; we had Sarkodie in mind for the rain stage not Blacko - Sadiq Abdulai, CEO 3Music Networks

Our OB Van mixer went off until we prayed; we had Sarkodie in mind for the rain stage not Blacko – Sadiq Abdulai, CEO 3Music Networks

5 days ago
We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes - Abrewa Nana

We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes – Abrewa Nana

5 days ago
The ‘mmm’ & ‘aaahh’ moans in my 'Yewo Oman' Gospel hit came by inspiration - Helena Rhabbles

The ‘mmm’ & ‘aaahh’ moans in my ‘Yewo Oman’ Gospel hit came by inspiration – Helena Rhabbles

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker