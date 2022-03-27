fbpx
2022 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy. Credit: Kelvyn Boy/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #12 Ending March 26th, 2022.PWL
1.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy161
2.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade192
3.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom152
4.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga344
5.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking556
6.Falling by Smallgod ft. KiDi & Darkoo545
7.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene749
8.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie81
9.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy9411
10.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11010
11.Love You by Bisa Kdei ft. KiDi11213
12.Don’t Worry by Fameye11411
13.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar12414
14.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal14515
15.Sika Remix by Lasmid ft. Kuami Eugene151
16.Location by Kelvyn Boy, Gold Up & Busy Signal16316
17.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale17418
18.Baabi Awu by Kweku Darlington17417
19.Efa Wo Ho Ben by Yaw Berk ft. Guru & Tulenkey191
20.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado20220
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

