Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending March 19th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy. Credit: Kelvyn Boy/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #11 Ending March 19th, 2022.PWL
1.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy151
2.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade183
3.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom152
4.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking344
5.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga556
6.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene545
7.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar749
8.Falling by Smallgod ft. KiDi & Darkoo81
9.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy9411
10.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul11010
11.Love You by Bisa Kdei ft. KiDi11213
12.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie11411
13.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale12414
14.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado14515
15.Sika Remix by Lasmid ft. Kuami Eugene151
16.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal16316
17.Baabi Awu by Kweku Darlington17418
18.Wala by Article Wan ft. Prince Bright17417
19.Don’t Worry by Fameye191
20.Jollof And Afrobeat by Article Wan ft. Lil Win20220
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

