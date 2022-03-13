fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending March 12th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy. Credit: Kelvyn Boy/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #10 Ending March 12th, 2022.PWL
1.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy144
2.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom141
3.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade172
4.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking333
5.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene535
6.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga647
7.Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy346
8.Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Nektunez & Goya Menor448
9.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar9310
10.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul199
11.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy11313
12.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie11311
13.Love You by Bisa Kdei ft. KiDi131
14.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale12312
15.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado15416
16.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal16218
17.Wala by Article Wan ft. Prince Bright17317
18.Baabi Awu by Kweku Darlington18319
19.Sika Fata Wo by Kofi Nti ft. KayBlez191
20.Jollof And Afrobeat by Article Wan ft. Lil Win201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Johnny Haick offers a life hack for hardship on debut 'God of Providence' audiovisual!

Johnny Haick offers a life hack for hardships on debut ‘God of Providence’ audiovisual!

3 days ago
Daughter of late Hiplife pioneer, Rab Bakari sets up GoFundMe campaign to foot funeral cost!

Daughter of late Hiplife pioneer, Rab Bakari sets up GoFundMe campaign to foot funeral cost!

3 days ago
I have 8 children abroad & 8 in Ghana with 5 women - KK Kabobo

I have 16 children in abroad & Ghana with 5 women – Highlife Legend, KK Kabobo

3 days ago
Black Sherif hasn't signed his life away & is still with his management, next single to address all issues - Road Boys Association (RBA)

Black Sherif hasn’t signed his life away & is still with his management, next single to address all issues – Road Boys Association (RBA)

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker