fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending March 5th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Sugarcane by Camidoh feat. Phantom. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #9 Ending March 5th, 2022.PWL
1.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom132
2.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade161
3.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking325
4.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy437
5.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene529
6.Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy333
7.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga738
8.Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Nektunez & Goya Menor434
9.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul186
10.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar10213
11.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie11215
12.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale12212
13.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy13218
14.Nukedzor (What’s Up) by Stonebwoy ft. Joey B & Abra Cadabra5410
15.6 Feet by TeePhlow15315
16.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado15319
17.Wala by Article Wan ft. Prince Bright17217
18.We Dey Together by Donzy ft. Medikal181
19.Baabi Awu by Kweku Darlington192
20.Sunshine by Paapa Wastik201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Ps Brian Amoateng books top Gospel stars for maiden National Youth All Night on March 18

Ps Brian Amoateng books top Gospel stars for maiden National Youth All Night on March 18

4 days ago
DJ Sly storms the USA with; The Unstoppable Tour!

DJ Sly storms the USA with; The Unstoppable Tour!

4 days ago
Camidoh’s 'Sugarcane' is in my top ten (10) playlist” – Akon reveals

Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ is in my top ten (10) playlist” – Akon reveals

4 days ago
Black Sherif & management finally comment!

Black Sherif & management finally comment!

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker