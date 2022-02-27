fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending February 26th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #8 Ending February 26th, 2022.PWL
1.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade151
2.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom222
3.Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy325
4.Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Nektunez & Goya Menor423
5.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking51
6.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul176
7.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy7214
8.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga8211
9.Metua by Amerado ft. Kuami Eugene91
10.Nukedzor (What’s Up) by Stonebwoy ft. Joey B & Abra Cadabra538
11.Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) by Amaarae ft. Kali Uchis & Moliy11212
12.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale121
13.Bess Lyf by Shatta Wale ft. Jupitar131
14.Something Bad by Knii Lante424
15.Koobi by Pappy Kojo ft. O’Kenneth and Reggie151
16.6 Feet by TeePhlow15215
17.Wala by Article Wan ft. Prince Bright171
18.Say You Love Me by Captain Planet 4×4 ft. Kelvyn Boy181
19.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado19220
20.Sre Keke by Jah Lead201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

