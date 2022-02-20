fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #7 Ending February 19th, 2022.PWL
1.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade141
2.Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. Phantom21
3.Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Nektunez & Goya Menor31
4.Something Bad by Knii Lante41
5.Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy51
6.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul162
7.Eboso by R2Bees1113
8.Nukedzor (What’s Up) by Stonebwoy ft. Joey B & Abra Cadabra525
9.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif494
10.Holy F4K by Smallgod, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif & Kwaku DMC558
11.Touch It (Remix) by KiDi ft. Tyga111
12.Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) by Amaarae ft. Kali Uchis & Moliy121
13.Ɛyɛ Woaa (It’s You) by Empress Gifty557
14.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy141
15.6 Feet by TeePhlow151
16.Fire Fire by Kuami Eugene11211
17.Afraid To Lose You by Kwabena Kwabena929
18.Bend Over by Mista Myles feat. Kelvyn Boy19219
19.Okay by Fad Lan ft. Ricch Kid & Gingsen19220
20.Sikasem by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
