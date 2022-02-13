fbpx
2022 Week 6: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending February 12th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #6 Ending February 12th, 2022.PWL
1.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade131
2.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul152
3.Eboso by R2Bees1103
4.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif484
5.Nukedzor (What’s Up) by Stonebwoy ft. Joey B & Abra Cadabra51
6.My Proposal by AK Songstress637
7.Ɛyɛ Woaa (It’s You) by Empress Gifty545
8.Holy F4K by Smallgod, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif & Kwaku DMC546
9.Afraid To Lose You by Kwabena Kwabena91
10.Buumu by Bosom P-Yung ft. Strongman10510
11.Fire Fire by Kuami Eugene111
12.Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq589
13.Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie3911
14.Comforter by Darkovibes12412
15.Your Love by Tsoobi13413
16.Party Time by Kamelyeon1611
17.Odo Pa by Naja ft. Strongman17317
18.We Dey Street by Tha Plugzz ft. Kweku Flick & Nana Rokstar15515
19.Bend Over by Mista Myles feat. Kelvyn Boy191
20.Okay by Fad Lan ft. Ricch Kid & Gingsen201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

