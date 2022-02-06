fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending February 5th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Story Highlights
  • "Non Living Thing" by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade moves to No. 1 on this week's Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown after debuting last week at No. 2.
Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #5 Ending February 5th, 2022.PWL
1.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade122
2.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul141
3.Eboso by R2Bees193
4.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif474
5.Ɛyɛ Woaa (It’s You) by Empress Gifty538
6.Holy F4K by Smallgod, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif & Kwaku DMC535
7.My Proposal by AK Songstress7213
8.Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado ft. Black Sherif1156
9.Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq579
10.Buumu by Bosom P-Yung ft. Strongman10412
11.Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie387
12.Comforter by Darkovibes12314
13.Your Love by Tsoobi13315
14.Asuoden by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene31111
15.We Dey Street by Tha Plugzz ft. Kweku Flick & Nana Rokstar15416
16.Focus by Jay Bahd16417
17.Odo Pa by Naja ft. Strongman18219
18.Egya Nyame (Father God) by Patapaa ft. Mp Trii18219
19.Have Fun With It by Dedebah19220
20.Jehovah by Epixode & Stonebwoy201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Fire Fire by Kuami Eugene

Video: Fire Fire by Kuami Eugene

6 days ago

Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Perppy Music Embarks On “Let A Child Smile Project”

6 days ago

Mr Drew sets tongues of female fans wagging with new look!

6 days ago
Happy Day by Kweku Flick

Video: Happy Day by Kweku Flick

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker