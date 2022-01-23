fbpx
2022 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending January 22nd, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul. Credit: Akwaboah/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #3 Ending January 22nd, 2022.PWL
1.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul129
2.Eboso by R2Bees171
3.Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado ft. Black Sherif1132
4.Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie363
5.4Eva by Eno Barony ft. Yaw Tog567
6.Asuoden by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene394
7.Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq555
8.Kiss Me On The Phone by Wendy Shay ft. Bisa Kdei446
9.Ɛyɛ Woaa (It’s You) by Empress Gifty91
10.Holy F4K by Smallgod, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif & Kwaku DMC101
11.Jonathan by AK Songstress3710
12.Susuka by Fameye748
13.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif10511
14.Buumu by Bosom P-Yung ft. Strongman14216
15.Sheege by D-Black ft. Gyakie51314
16.Fever by S3fa ft. Sarkodie & DJ Tira51013
17.Comforter by Darkovibes171
18.Your Love by Tsoobi181
19.We Dey Street by Tha Plugzz ft. Kweku Flick & Nana Rokstar19220
20.Focus by Jay Bahd19219
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
