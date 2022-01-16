fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Eboso by R2Bees. Credit: R2Bees/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #2 Ending January 15th, 2022.PWL
1.Eboso by R2Bees161
2.Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado ft. Black Sherif1122
3.Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie355
4.Asuoden by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene383
5.Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq548
6.Kiss Me On The Phone by Wendy Shay ft. Bisa Kdei434
7.4Eva by Eno Barony ft. Yaw Tog759
8.Susuka by Fameye737
9.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul91
10.Jonathan by AK Songstress366
11.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif10410
12.Mon Bebe by KiDi2911
13.Fever by S3fa ft. Sarkodie & DJ Tira5912
14.Sheege by D-Black ft. Gyakie51214
15.Be Afraid (Remix) by Shatta Wale & Medikal2913
16.Buumu by Bosom P-Yung ft. Strongman161
17.Losing You by Harryson Mee ft. iOna Reine15415
18.Assignment by KiddBlack ft. Black Sherif6818
19.Focus by Jay Bahd191
20.We Dey Street by Tha Plugzz ft. Kweku Flick & Nana Rokstar201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

