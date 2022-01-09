fbpx
2022 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending January 8th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Eboso by R2Bees. Credit: R2Bees/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #1 Ending January 8th, 2022.PWL
1.Eboso by R2Bees151
2.Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado ft. Black Sherif1112
3.Asuoden by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene374
4.Kiss Me On The Phone by Wendy Shay ft. Bisa Kdei425
5.Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie546
6.Jonathan by AK Songstress353
7.Susuka by Fameye728
8.Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq8313
9.4Eva by Eno Barony ft. Yaw Tog9412
10.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif10311
11.Mon Bebe by KiDi287
12.Fever by S3fa ft. Sarkodie & DJ Tira5810
13.Be Afraid (Remix) by Shatta Wale & Medikal289
14.Sheege by D-Black ft. Gyakie51117
15.Losing You by Harryson Mee ft. iOna Reine15316
16.Ma Babe by Kurl Songx16218
17.Sɛkɛ by Mr Drew ft. Medikal1814
18.Assignment by KiddBlack ft. Black Sherif6715
19.How I Like It by Kofi Mole19220
20.Give Up by Twitch 4EVA19219
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

