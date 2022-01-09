2022 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

|Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
|Week #1 Ending January 8th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Eboso by R2Bees
|1
|5
|1
|2.
|Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado ft. Black Sherif
|1
|11
|2
|3.
|Asuoden by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene
|3
|7
|4
|4.
|Kiss Me On The Phone by Wendy Shay ft. Bisa Kdei
|4
|2
|5
|5.
|Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie
|5
|4
|6
|6.
|Jonathan by AK Songstress
|3
|5
|3
|7.
|Susuka by Fameye
|7
|2
|8
|8.
|Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq
|8
|3
|13
|9.
|4Eva by Eno Barony ft. Yaw Tog
|9
|4
|12
|10.
|Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif
|10
|3
|11
|11.
|Mon Bebe by KiDi
|2
|8
|7
|12.
|Fever by S3fa ft. Sarkodie & DJ Tira
|5
|8
|10
|13.
|Be Afraid (Remix) by Shatta Wale & Medikal
|2
|8
|9
|14.
|Sheege by D-Black ft. Gyakie
|5
|11
|17
|15.
|Losing You by Harryson Mee ft. iOna Reine
|15
|3
|16
|16.
|Ma Babe by Kurl Songx
|16
|2
|18
|17.
|Sɛkɛ by Mr Drew ft. Medikal
|1
|8
|14
|18.
|Assignment by KiddBlack ft. Black Sherif
|6
|7
|15
|19.
|How I Like It by Kofi Mole
|19
|2
|20
|20.
|Give Up by Twitch 4EVA
|19
|2
|19
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
