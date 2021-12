2021 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Waiting by Kojo Manuel feat. Nektunez & Kelvyn Boy

Shaxi is here for the unemployed youth – Shatta Wale

Follow My Dreams Pt.3! Efua wraps up 2021 with soul-inspiring single after multiple feats!

Esther Smith’s lost opportunity on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift project & what it means for Ghana’s Gospel music industry!

‘Abonten’ gets Medikal attention!

Video Premiere: Don Ding by Kelvyn Boy

Video: Sound of Heaven by Efe Grace

Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ enters Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

Black Sherif narrates how Second Sermon Remix came to be; set to tour with BurnaBoy!