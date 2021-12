2021 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Why Africa! Obiba Sly Collins disintegrates sensitive matters in new single!

The Live Experience 2021: Gyakie to sign-off with a bang

Rwanda puts Sarkodie on rewind after delivering show stopping performance!

From the clubs to pubs right into your homes, Amalina turns it up with; Ghana Party!

Wendy Shay leads Top Trending 2021 Ghana songs on Boomplay

Events happening in Accra this December, 2021

Video: Are You Mad by Edem feat. Kelvyn Boy

Too relevant to be ignored! Shatta Wale monetizes prison experience with fully booked December events!

Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!