2021 Week 31: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) captures hearts with debut album; The Love Story

‘Need Me’ is going to be another global wave – Gyakie on latest single release

Video Premiere: Rollies And Cigars by Sarkodie

Stone Gee serves a Reggae classic with Okyeame Kwame in new single; Bad Friends

Kimilist gets a nod from Sarkodie following Mr Logic’s live radio pitch?

Shatta Wale featured on Spotify’s ‘Face of Afrobeats’ playlist at NY Times Square

Joe Mettle receives Boomplay award for over 2 million streams of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video

Sarkodie addresses issue of snubbing Edem; shares rap secret